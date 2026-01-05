Delhi Shabdotsav 2026: Akhilendra Mishra's advice to Hindi cinema writers: Reading is essential for good films

New Delhi, Jan 5 Actor Akhilendra Mishra, who has played many important roles in films and television, needs no introduction. His role as the blacksmith in 'Lagaana' still lives on in people's hearts. In an exclusive interview with IANS at the Delhi Shabdotsav, he explained the true definition of an actor. He said that an actor is a mirror of society.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Akhilendra Mishra said that being an actor isn't just about taking selfies or signing autographs, but rather, they have social responsibilities. He added that today's cinema is disconnected from literature, and if they don't read it, what good will they create, what good things will they say. There are many writers in Hindi cinema who don't know Hindi words. They don't know synonyms, yet they are still writing in English and working on a large scale in Hindi cinema.

Speaking about songs and music in Hindi cinema, Akhilendra Mishra said that good songs have ceased to exist today, and the situation is so dire that old songs are being remixed and sung. Songs from 40 and 50 years ago had melody, rhythm, and beat, but when you listen to today's songs, you can't even make out the lyrics. This is why songs are so hard to remember, while the lyrics of old songs are still on people's lips.

4 Speaking about society and cinema, the actor said that in the past, films were made to reflect what was happening in society, but today, what is happening in society is what cinema is depicting. Society will have to decide which films should be seen or not, and which films should be shown to children, because cinema is having the greatest impact on today's youth. Now, society needs to raise awareness.

Speaking about the responsibility of Bollywood stars regarding Shah Rukh Khan and the Bangladesh controversy, Akhilesh Mishra said, "If you open your mouth to eat, then open it to speak". He added that actors should express their opinions on every issue.

