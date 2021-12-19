Delhi's CP, Ghazipur landfill hot destinations for Bollywood filmmakers

New Delhi, Dec 19 Adored by all, Delhi is a hot destination for shooting of films, web series and documentaries. Many Bollywood blockbusters and web series have been shot in the national capital's heart Connaught Place and garbage mountain of East Delhi.

Hundreds of films have been shot in Delhi, be it Aamir Khan's 'PK' or Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

To shoot films in New Delhi, South, East and North Delhi, filmmakers have to pay a minimum fee to the respective corporations.

For shooting anywhere in the New Delhi Municipal Council area and the jurisdiction of the three corporations, fees ranging from minimum Rs 75,000 to 2 lakh per day has to be paid.

As per information received from the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), mostly filmmakers evince interest in shooting in the Connaught Place, Lodhi Road, Lodhi Garden

and Mandir Marg School and have to pay Rs 2 lakh per day.

Recently, two films starring Akshay Kumar have been shot here.

Earlier, filmmakers, while seeking for location used to tell the title but nowadays it is not revealed due to personal reasons.

In the current financial year, in the New Delhi area, around 20 films and web series have been shot.

The figure came down because of the coronavirus pandemic, else it would have been nearly 40.

In North Delhi, places where filmmakers express their desire to shoot include Delhi University, Red Fort, Buddha Garden, Town Hall Chandni Chowk, Ajmal Khan Park, Karol Bagh, Ghaffar Market, Delhi Gate, Daryaganj, Mahila Haat, Subhash Park, Azad Park and Turkman Gate among others.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan's films 'Breath 3' and 'Tenth' were shot.

Films have been shot in many places in South Delhi, including Aurobindo Place Market, Community Centre Dwarka, Subhash Nagar Gurdwara, Somi Houses in Moti Nagar, Nizamuddin

East, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, Rajouri Garden, ITO Slum Area.

Two films and a web series have been shot in South Delhi this year. Shooting for one film began in February in Subhash Nagar, 'Six Suspect' web series in Lodhi Road and the

third film at Nehru Place Market.

The East Delhi area covers all buildings and open areas, including protected monuments, for shooting. Under this, protected buildings of ASI, Eastern Corporation, Private

properties such as farm houses, malls, hospitals and theaters are included.

Deepika Padukone's film 'Chhapaak' was shot in Trilokpuri in East Delhi, while filmmakers who want to show crime scenes or thriller scenes, select Ghazipur landfill.

Also, filmmakers in East Delhi express great desire to shoot the film at the Ghazipur landfill site.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation charges filmmakers Rs 2 lakh per day for shooting at Ghazipur landfill site.

In fact, the NDMC has been charging a minimum fee for film shooting in its area since long.

Recently in South, East and North corporation areas, new policies were formed so that more revenue generation could be done.

Under the new policy, in the NDMC area, Rs 2 lakh per day will be charged for film shooting while in South, North and East Delhi Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, they

will have to give Rs 75,000 per day. Besides this, GST, Rs 25,000 security and Rs 10,000 administrative charge have also to be paid.

In fact, according to the East Delhi Corporation, the price for shooting at Ghazipur landfill site has been kept at Rs 2 lakh per day so that people avoid

shooting there as there is a risk of an accident happening at the site.

One thing which has to be noted is that, since the new policy aimed at increasing revenue has been made, very few applications have been received from filmmakers.

Earlier, a filmmaker had to seek permission from the traffic department, police, municipal bodies, DMRC, railways, among others to shoot in any area, but now it is done through

a single window.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor