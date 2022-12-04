Delnaaz Irani pleads for work, blames groupisim and camps for lack of work

Delnaaz Irani is one of the well-known names in the entertainment industry. She has worked in both Bollywood and television. She is known for her role in Yes Boss and Kal Ho Naa Ho. The actress has also participated in reality shows. She has a huge fan following on social media. Well, recently in an interview the actress opened up on many things including how she is left with no work. The actress hasn’t appeared in a major theatrical movie since 2011’s Ra.One.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Delnaaz urged people to offer her work. She said, “I’m no Neena Gupta, but maybe someone will watch this and something will work out. There used to be a connect directly with the directors and producers. Satish Kaushik saw Kal Ho Naa Ho and called me… These days, that connection has been lost. It’s more of going and struggling with the casting directors… This whole middle structure that is there, that is something I still need to figure out. It’s like, you have to go to their offices. There’s a lot of groupism, and camps.”

My friends have told me that casting directors aren’t giving them work because they don’t have blue ticks on social media. These people have been a part of the industry for two decades, they’ve played leads,” she further complained about social media influencers. She added that it hurts her when ‘overnight superstars’ succeed in the industry, whereas people who have been working since a long time don’t get work.Delnaaz was last seen in TV show, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, a Hindi remake of a Bengali show, Khorkuto.