Demi Lovato completes another stint in rehab 3 years after overdose

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has just returned home after completing another stint in rehab.

A source close to the 'Dancing With the Devil' singer, who uses they/them pronouns after coming out as non-binary, told Page Six that they returned to Utah for treatment but is now back home and "doing well."

The 29-year-old singer's return to rehab comes weeks after they announced they no longer support 'California sober'--imbibing alcohol and smoking marijuana.

"I no longer support my 'California sober' ways. Sober sober is the only way to be," Demi shared on their Instagram Story in early December.

A few weeks later, Demi shared a picture of herself with a shaved head and wrote "fresh start" with it. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the photo appeared to be taken at a rehab facility, according to Page Six.

The speculations were fueled when Demi's older sister, Dallas Lovato, shared a video of the two reuniting for Christmas on TikTok, along with their younger sister, Madison De La Garza.

"When you get exactly what you wished for on Christmas... your sister," Dallas, wrote over the video, adding a red heart emoticon.

"I tricked you, I'm sorry," Demi said as they hugged a teary-eyed Madison.

Demi suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2018. The 'Confident' singer detailed their overdose in their YouTube documentary series, candidly detailing fans the grip their addiction had on them, from using meth and heroin to now having to receive injections to prevent from getting high.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor