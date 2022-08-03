Demi Lovato explains why she is using she/her pronouns again

Singer Demi Lovato, who shared she would be using they/them pronouns in May 2021, is back to using she/her.

In a recent interview on the Spout Podcast, Lovato opened up about her decision to change her pronouns, Fox News reported.

She said, "I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her, again."I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy. So that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom, and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me. Because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is, is about for me."

"Recently I've been feeling more feminine, so I've adopted she/her again," Lovato explained.

In April, Lovato changed her pronouns on her Instagram. They appear as "they/them/she/her," to date.

"I'm such a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music, my creativity."

"Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning, it's all about respect," she concluded.

Last year on the social media platform, Demi came out as nonbinary in a video on Instagram. "I am proud to let you know that I identify as nonbinary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," the singer said at the time.

"This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me," She had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

