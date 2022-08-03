Demi Lovato goes back to she her pronouns

Los Angeles, Aug 3 After coming out as non-binary last year, singer Demi Lovato has gone back to using she/her pronouns.

Lovato came out as non-binary last year and expressed a preference for gender neutral they/them terms. The 'Confident' hitmaker is now "feeling more feminine" as she is "such a fluid person," reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking on the "Spout" podcast, Lovato, who has both she/her and they/them listed in her Instagram biography, said: "Yeah, so, they/them is... I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again."

"For me, I'm such a fluid person that... I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,'

"I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human," she continued.

"That's what they/them is about for me. It's just about, like, feeling human at your core. Recently, I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/her again."

The 29-year-old star acknowledged it is easy for people to "mess up" pronouns and it is OK so long as they show "respect."

She said, "But I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It's just all about respect."

Lovato said last year using they/them pronouns helped her feel "most authentic."

The singer said: "Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them."

"I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor