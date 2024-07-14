Deols arrive in style at Anant-Radhika reception, Brothers Bobby, Sunny pose for paps

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : B-Town's most loved siblings Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol graced the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with their powerful presence.

Both brothers happily posed for the shutterbugs. However, they made solo entry on the red carpet.

Sunny was decked up in a black suit that he paired with a white shirt. On the other hand, his younger brother chose to wear a sequin bandhgala suit. The highlight of his appearance was his salt pepper look.

A while ago, celebrities like Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh also arrived at the post wedding function of Anant and Radhika.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

On Saturday, a blessing ceremony was conducted for the newlyweds, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came.

Many respected religious leaders attended the event, including Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who were warmly welcomed with standing ovations.

