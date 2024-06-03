Dermot Mulroney's 'Dead And Breakfast' unveils first look

Washington [US], June 3 : The eerie landscape of horror cinema is about to witness another chilling tale the makers of 'Dead And Breakfast' starring Dermot Mulroney in the lead have wrapped up the production.

According to Deadline, the horror-thriller which has recently wrapped up its production in Little Rock, Arkansas, unveils a sinister narrative promising a nail-biting experience for audiences.

Leading the pack is none other than acclaimed actor Dermot Mulroney, renowned for his memorable roles in iconic films such as 'Young Guns' and 'My Best Friend's Wedding.'

Mulroney, along with an ensemble cast including William Moseley, Chris Mullinax, and Texas Battle, brings to life the dark and twisted world envisioned by director Loppo JP Martinez, reported Deadline.

'Dead And Breakfast' takes viewers on a harrowing journey with five petty criminals whose ill-fated decision to rob a pawn shop in Kansas City spirals into a nightmare.

Stranded in the middle of nowhere due to an unexpected engine failure, the group seeks refuge in a remote bed and breakfast, only to find themselves trapped in a deadly game of survival, as per Deadline.

Las Vegas-based production companies Beno Films and Al Bravo Films are behind the project.

Eduard Osipov, Al Bravo, and RJ Collins have spearheaded the production of this bone-chilling thriller, promising audiences an adrenaline-fueled rollercoaster ride.

Michael Pizzimenti and Michelle Deppe are onboard as co-producers for Al Bravo Films in collaboration with Fluffybear Media.

For Mulroney, 'Dead And Breakfast' marks a return to his roots in horror cinema, following his recent appearances in Paramount's 'Scream VI' and Amazon's 'Hanna.'

As post-production gears up to bring 'Dead And Breakfast' to life, horror aficionados brace themselves for a chilling tale of desperation, betrayal, and survival.

