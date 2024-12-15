"Desh Ka Hanuman": Varun Dhawan Heaps Praise On Amit Shah For His Selfless Service Towards Nation

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan interacted with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a recent event about Ramayan. The actor was in New Delhi, attending a conclave. “People call him Chanakya in politics, but I would like to call him the Hanuman of our country, who serves the nation selflessly," Varun said, while speaking at the Agenda AajTak conclave. Bringing up the subject of Ramayan, the actor asked Shah, “What was the biggest difference between Lord Ram and Ravan?"

The political leader explained, “See, for some people, their interests are determined by their duties (dharma), whether or not they should pursue them. For others, their duties are determined by their self-interests. This is the difference between them.“Ram led his life based on his dharma, while Ravan tried to alter duties to fit his own definitions and thoughts," he added. Varun then brought up the subject of arrogance, a topic that Amit Shah had spoken about during the conclave. “You mentioned ahankar. Ravan was arrogant about his knowledge, while Ram was knowledgeable about arrogance (ahankar)," he said. Shah replied, “This also comes under the definition of dharma."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Baby John. The film, the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Theri, is set to release on the occasion of Christmas. Varun shares the screen with Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the film. Directed by Kalees, Baby John is presented by Atlee, the man behind Jawan.