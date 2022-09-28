Despite leg injury, Shraddha Arya performs dance at award ceremony

Mumbai, Sep 28 TV actress Shraddha Arya revealed how she and her 'Kundali Bhagya' co-actor Shakti Arora had to bear so much pain because of the bruises on their legs while preparing for the dance performance for an award ceremony.

Both Shraddha and Shakti gave a tremendous performance on the track 'Tere Bin Nahi Lagda' originally sung by late singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and they also amazed everyone with their dance moves on 'Meri Jaan', sung by Neeti Mohan from the film Alia Bhatt-starrer film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

She said: "We performed a very beautiful act today for such an amazing milestone accomplishment. I must tell you that Shakti and I were in a lot of pain by the end of our rehearsals."

Shraddha also revealed how difficult it was for her to do the rehearsals with so much pain because of the bruises and injury in her leg.

"In fact, we had new bruises after every practice round, but we enjoyed every bit of it. In fact, I had to dance to the song majorly with my right leg. Having said that, I couldn't feel my leg after the performance due to my recent injury. Though I did eventually manage the bytes, we hope the viewers love it as well."

Shraddha and Shakti performed on 'Zee Rishtey Awards'. It will air on Zee TV.

