"Despite spraying cologne, my body would smell like mutton": Ranjeet recalls struggles with on screen meat-eating scenes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : Veteran actor Ranjeet, known for his iconic villainous characters in Indian cinema, revealed that despite his on-screen persona, he is a teetotaler and a vegetarian.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Ranjeet said, "Till today, I don't even smoke... I don't know the taste of non-veg.. and I'm not a priest, but I can cook."

When asked about the characters where he was often seen with alcohol and meat in hand, the 'Reshma and Shera' actor jokingly said, "What bone, what skeleton? It used to be a full goat leg, and all that kind of stuff, but that also created a big problem later."

The 82-year-old veteran actor also shared the challenges he faced while shooting scenes, which included real meat. He recalled instances where the strong smell of mutton lingered on his body, even after bathing and using cologne.

"... I got tired of it. Even after bathing at night and spraying cologne, my body would still smell like mutton. Now, with the goat in front of the den and Bindu ji and Helen ji dancing, I had to endure the odour. Despite the air conditioning running, the air was still stinking, as the mutton kept burning all day long." Ranjeet shared.

"One day, I approached the art director with my dilemma. I expressed, 'I have a significant problem. You've created such a realistic set... Can't you replicate chicken or goat instead?' The art director complied and made it with Plaster of Paris. I instructed my producer not to include a real goat anymore due to the high cost, and advised them not to order it from tomorrow," he added.

Despite acknowledging the industry's challenges, Ranjeet remains steadfast in his craft. Whether in leading roles or cameos, he adds depth to every project, garnering admiration from peers and fans. His five-decade journey attests to his unwavering dedication.

From menacing villains to nuanced characters, his versatility defines Hindi cinema. Classics like 'Sharmeelee,' 'Namak Haraam,' and 'Laawaris' showcase his talent. His commanding presence and unique voice captivate generations, cementing his legacy.

He was also seen in supporting roles in 'Housefull 4' (2019) and 'Welcome Back' (2015).

