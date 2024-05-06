Dev Joshi on how 'Baalveer' set became his school & playground

Mumbai, May 6 Actor Dev Joshi has reflected on his 'Baalveer' journey, sharing how he has balanced his acting career with academics since the age of 12.

As the superhero drama 'Baalveer' returns for its fourth season, Dev shared insights into the bond he has forged with the show's family.

The actor said: "It has been quite a journey since the age of 12 when 'Baalveer' first began. From then till now, the 'Baalveer' family, from the production and channel teams to the directing crew, has truly become my second family. Throughout my journey, my parents have been my pillars of strength. Mom’s been a constant on set, and Dad makes sure to spend quality time with me whenever possible."

For Dev, the set wasn't just a workplace, but it became his 'school, playground, and study room', shaping his journey as an actor.

"Growing up amid lights and cameras, the set became my school, playground, and study room all rolled into one. It's been a crash course in professionalism, but I wouldn't trade it for anything. I have cherished my passion for acting throughout every stage of my life," he shared.

In the glitz and glamour of showbiz, Dev has always prioritised his education, tending to the demands of acting with the challenges of academics.

The 23-year-old actor further shared: "Balancing academics with acting has been my mantra from the start. Starting 'Baalveer' while in seventh grade, I’ve always made sure my studies weren’t sidelined. Even amid hectic shoots, Mom would be there, helping me catch up on my studies during breaks. I’d grab every opportunity to gather notes from friends back in Ahmedabad, often making quick trips."

"And I’ve been fortunate to have a school and teachers who've supported my every step, even aligning shooting schedules with exam dates during my crucial board years. It’s been a juggling act, but with the support of my family and school, I’ve managed to keep both passions alive," he added.

The show stars Aditi Sanwal as Kashvi and Ada Khan as the menacing antagonist, Aageel.

'Baalveer 4' will premiere from May 6 at 7.30 p.m. on Sony LIV.

