Deva: Pooja Hegde Taps Into a Never-Seen-Before Fierce Side, Emerging as the Film’s Surprise Element

‘Deva’ has finally hit the theatres, bringing one of Bollywood’s most gripping and mass-appealing action films in recent times. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, the duo effortlessly justify their characters with power-packed performances. While Shahid Kapoor impresses as the titular Deva, it’s Pooja Hegde who emerges as the film’s true surprise element.

Stepping into the role of Diya, an unstoppable investigative journalist, Pooja Hegde delivers a performance that is both bold and commanding. With her fierce aura and undeniable screen presence, she owns every frame as the leading lady. ‘Deva’ presents her in a never-seen-before avatar, exuding the ultimate alpha-female energy—fearless, intense, and unyielding.

Throughout the film, Pooja Hegde proves her mettle as a substantial actress, seamlessly balancing the sharp, fearless side of a special correspondent with moments of vulnerability in high-stakes situations. Her ability to dive deep into her character’s complexities showcases her emotional growth as an actor. While ‘Deva’ thrives on high-octane action and drama, Pooja Hegde adds a nuanced depth, softening yet elevating the film’s intensity.

Now playing in theatres, ‘Deva’ is drawing audiences with its electrifying narrative. Alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the film also features Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role. With its gripping storyline and stellar performances, ‘Deva’ is all set to dominate the box office. Helmed by ace director Rosshan Andrrews, the actioner is winning over netizens and receiving rave reviews from critics.