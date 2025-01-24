Deva Team Thanks Subhash Ghai on His 80th Birthday for Passing on the Iconic Title for Shahid Kapoor’s Upcoming Thriller

On the occasion of legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai's landmark 80th birthday, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and the entire team of Deva are sounding the sirens of gratitude. The team is immensely thankful to Ghai for graciously handing over the title Deva, a name that has been in Ghai's cinematic custody since 1987, initially reserved for a film starring none other than Amitabh Bachchan.

Ghai had safeguarded the title for decades. His Deva was envisioned as a cinematic spectacle with Amitabh Bachchan leading the charge. Fast forward to the present, and as the pre-production of Siddharth Roy Kapur's latest project unraveled, the team realized that Deva was the perfect fit for their gripping narrative and intense lead protagonist character role being essayed by Shahid Kapoor.

After just one phone call with Siddharth, Ghai immediately agreed to relinquish the title—on the sole condition that Amitabh Bachchan also approved. The ever-gracious Bachchan swiftly nodded in agreement, sealing the deal and setting the stage for a modern Deva to take center stage.

Siddharth Roy Kapur says, "All of us at Roy Kapur Films and the film's team are so honoured and grateful to Subhashji for entrusting us with the iconic title Deva. In just one call with him, he immediately agreed to relinquish the title with the blessings of Mr. Bachchan, who was also kind enough to give us the go-ahead. Deva is a title that carries immense legacy and weight, having been envisioned by Subhashji himself for a grand project with Mr. Bachchan in the late '80s. His passing this torch to us speaks volumes about his generosity. The entire Deva team is doing everything possible to uphold this title's essence and to deliver an action extravaganza that echoes the intensity and impact that Subhashji had once envisioned. Happy 80th Birthday Subhashji! We hope to make you proud.”