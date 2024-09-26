Devara Part 1: NTR Jr. Reveals Secret Behind Koratala Siva's Blockbuster Filmmaking

The seas of Indian cinema are about to witness a storm as the formidable duo of NTR Jr. and director Koratala Siva set sail with 'Devara: Part 1'. After establishing themselves as a potent actor-director combination with 'Janatha Garage', the two are ready to anchor their blockbuster magic in a project that promises to make a big splash. But what is the secret to this wave of success? NTR Jr. opens up.

During a panel discussion dubbed 'Devara Ka Jigra' moderated by Karan Johar and graced by Alia Bhatt, NTR Jr. shared a rare glimpse into Koratala Siva’s filmmaking approach. He described Siva’s process as something akin to charting uncharted waters, constantly evolving but always in control of the currents.

NTR Jr. and Siva’s collaboration has always been about riding the high tides of cinema. Their previous project, 'Janatha Garage', surged through the box office like a powerful wave, cementing them as a dynamic duo capable of sweeping audiences off their feet. Now, with 'Devara: Part 1' on the horizon, they are preparing to navigate even more challenging waters.

When asked about the director's approach to delivering hits, NTR Jr said, “What's common all the movies he is done? This guy carries a certain responsibility towards society. He wants to probably give something back to society. There was this underlying message. Sometimes it's when you want to give a message oriented film it tends to become very preachy. He has found this art of making this preachy movie into a commercially viable exciting film. It's that straight.”

'Devara: Part 1' is set for release on September 27, 2024. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with presentation by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Alongside NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features Saif Ali Khan in a key role.