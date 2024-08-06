"Devara: Part 1" Song "Dheere Dheere" Featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR Garners Millions of Views (Watch Video)

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is set to star in the South film "Devra: Part 1". She will be seen romancing 14 years older actor Jr. NTR. Recently, a romantic song featuring the pair, titled "dheere dheere," was released, showcasing their chemistry, which has quickly garnered millions of views on YouTube and is trending on social media.

The song highlights Janhvi's bold performance, captivating fans and making their on-screen romance a favorite among audiences. Her boyfriend, Shikhar Paharia, shared the song on Instagram, expressing his surprise at her performance with a simple "wooow" in his story. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on September 27.

Meanwhile, The thriller 'Ulajh', starring Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah, has experienced a disappointing run at the domestic box office since its release on August 2. According to a new report by Sacnilk.com, the film collected its lowest earnings yet on day 4, amounting to only ₹60 lakh net, as per early estimates.