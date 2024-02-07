'Dev.D' completes 15 years; Abhay Deol recalls Anurag Kashyap's reaction when he pitched idea of film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 : As Anurag Kashyap's 'Dev.D' completed 15 years recently, actor Abhay Deol walked down memory lane and shared how Anurag Kashyap was 'shocked' and 'excited' to hear the film's idea.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted the poster of the film and wrote in the caption, "It's 15 years today since the release of Dev.D. I still remember pitching the idea of a contemporary, musical version of Devdas to Anurag, at the juhu Marriott. The shock and excitement on his face is etched in my memory."

He continued, "My ending was different from what he made though, I had Dev get shot by the cops outside Paro's house because by the end of the film he's a drug dealer. But the happy ending gave my character redemption, and it clearly worked."

"I still wonder where we would be had we killed him off. Dev the drug dealer, the original chauvinist, he was always far beyond redemption for me from the start lol! Either way, I have never pitched another idea to anyone in the industry since then. Maybe I should start focusing on development once again?, " he added.

Reacting to his post, Kashyap mentioned, "I saw it last night after 15 years and you're fuckin phenomenal .. every moment and every look and every shot ."

Meanwhile, Abhay Deol is gearing up for his next 'Bun Tikki', and on Sunday, he shared a picture from the last day of shooting.

Taking to Instagram story, Abhay treated fans with a selfie featuring himself and crew at the back.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Last day last shot. Gonna miss this crew."

Recently, Abhay shared a picture with Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman along with a sweet note.

He recalled being an underconfident and bullied child.

The note read, "I was quite the under confident, under achieving, bullied child. No one had any expectations of me and neither did I inspire confidence from anyone. But that's the beauty of life, anything is possible, so don't stop learning. Now here I am, working with these two legends, @thezeenataman and @azmishabana18, pictured here along with my director @farazarifansari who is not a legend, (yet!)."

He added, "Believe in yourself, validate yourself, it's the internal that influences the external. Only you can put yourself down, or up, don't give that power away to anyone. Our film "Bun Tikki" is almost over, and like me, it's a little film that dares to dream big. So can you! Thank you @farazarifansari, for believing in me."

'Bun Tikki' stands out as the most anticipated debut picture of the year, bringing together two renowned actors, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman, on the big screen.

The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Productions.

Talking about 'Dev.D', it is a 2009 love drama film. Anurag Kashyap wrote and directed the modern adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic Bengali novel Devdas. 'Dev D' garnered positive critical feedback.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor