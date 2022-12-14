Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets married to her gym trainer Shanwaz Shaikh

Popular television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot today afternoon with her gym trainer boyfriend Shanwaz Shaikh Taking to her Instagram handle, Devoleena too shared videos from the haldi ceremony, wherein she tagged Vishal. Devoleena Bhattacharjee was last seen in Bigg Boss 15, where she entered as a wildcard contestant.

After getting injured in a task, the actor had to exit the show and even underwent surgery. Earlier this year, she also announced her film debut with the Lakshmi Iyer directorial titled First Second Chance. The movie also stars Renuka Shahane, Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal and Nikhil Sangha. Ahead of the release of the film’s teaser, the director took to social media to laud Devoleena‘s performance.