Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Prefer a minimalistic approach for Ganapati celebrations

Mumbai, Sep 11 Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is a devoted Ganpati follower, says she prefers a minimalistic approach to celebrate Lord Ganapati and added that this year she he has taken a break from work to spend time at home.

"Ganpati Bappa holds a special place in my heart, and every year feels special when he is at my home. Ganesh Chaturthi is a major celebration for us and the most cherished time of the year when Bappa arrives,” Devoleena said.

“Each year, we decorate Ganesh Ji with jewelry and flowers. I prefer a minimalistic approach and avoid anything too fancy.”

This year, the actress has chosen a theme of white and pink flowers with lights.

“We adorn Ganesh Ji with a necklace made from durva grass, which he loves, and hibiscus flowers, another of his favorites. We also dress the idol in jewelry, including on the ears and trunk, and always buy something in gold or silver for the occasion."

Regarding her wishes from Lord Ganesha, Devoleena said that there are always moments she wonders how things will turn out.

“But in the end, Bappa’s blessings ensure everything turns out positive. Last year, I was busy with work, but this year I’ve taken a break from shooting ‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ to spend time with Bappa. I hope the future brings the best for me and my family.”

“In a world with so much negativity, I wish to remove all negativity and fill everyone’s life with happiness, peace, and growth."

Sharing her festive delicacies, the actress added: “I don’t know how to make modaks, but I prepare various Bhog foods. Our menu includes malai paneer, dahi aloo, mutter pulav, puri, kheer, ukdiche modak, and baigan bhaja."

“Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya” airs on Sun Neo.

