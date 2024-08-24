Devoleena Bhattacharjee will sing hymns, perform puja on Janmashtami

Mumbai, Aug 24 Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has talked about her plans to celebrate Janmashtami and shared that she will sing hymns and perform puja on the occasion.

She said, "This Janmashtami, I'll be shooting, so I plan to keep my celebrations simple yet meaningful. I’ll sing hymns, offer Krishna’s favorite makkhan and mishri, and perform the puja with love.”

“I also enjoy observing the city’s celebrations and festive atmosphere. The rituals, like swinging the cradle with Krishna’s idol, bring me closer to him. I look forward to celebrating his birth with devotion and joy, both with my family and my team on set," she added.

Discussing the significance of the festival to her, Devoleena said, "Janmashtami means a lot to me because I’ve felt connected to Lord Krishna since childhood. To me, he’s not just a deity but a lifelong friend who guides and protects me. The festival is a special time to celebrate his birth and feel his presence even more.”

She shared that she felt a deep connection with Krishna through her role as Gopi bahu in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’.

“Gopi was a devoted follower of Krishna, and that character brought me even closer to him. Now, while shooting for Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, I feel a deep connection to Shaishav, whose innocence is similar to Kanha's. I have fond memories of playing with a Krishna idol as a child and treating him like my friend, which has strengthened my bond with him over the years."

Finally, reflecting on Krishna's teachings, she said, "One of Krishna’s teachings that truly guides me is the belief that he’s always there for you. Since I was a child, I’ve trusted that Krishna would help me in times of trouble or confusion.

“This belief has given me strength and peace, knowing I’m never alone. His teachings remind me to stay devoted and trust that everything will work out with his guidance."

‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ airs on Sun Neo.

