Devoleena, Neelu and Lakshay reveal how they celebrate the spirit of ‘Shravan’

Mumbai, Aug 8 From praying to Lord Shiva to fasting and performing ‘Rudra Abhishek’ at home, television actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Neelu Vaghela, and Lakshay Khurana have talked about how they celebrate the spirit of Shravan.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who plays the titular character in “Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya," called Shravan the “most precious time” of the year for her.

“My devotion to Mahadev runs deep, and this month allows me to strengthen that bond. Each morning begins with heartfelt prayers to Mahadev, with the belief that any wish made during Shravan will come true through strong devotion.”

She said that this sacred time holds a special place in her heart,

“I eagerly anticipate its arrival, trusting that Mahadev will never leave me empty-handed.”

Actress Neelu Vaghela, who plays the role of Maa Hukum in “Saajha Sindoor," said: "According to Hindu scriptures, this month is considered very auspicious, during which we worship Lord Shiva. It is a holy month where girls and women adorn themselves with henna and green bangles.”

She added: “It is believed that worshiping Lord Shiva during this time helps girls find their desired husband and ensures a long life for their husbands.”

Neelu, who is a devotee of Lord Shiva, said: “I observe a fast every Monday during Shravan and offer water to Shiva at the temple. This month fills me with positivity and gives me a renewed sense of energy."

Actor Lakshay Khurana, who plays the lead role of Aditya in “Ishq Jabariya," said that Shravan has always been a special time for him and his family.

“We organise a Rudra Abhishek at home every year to honour Lord Shiva, who has been our greatest guide and supporter. However, this year, my schedule with Ishq Jabariya on Sun Neo has kept me from our usual celebration,” he said.

The actor said that he is planning to visit a temple with my family to perform a special pooja.

“For me, Shravan is not just a month of devotion but a time to reconnect with Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. His guidance has profoundly shaped my journey, and my life is dedicated to him," he said.

“Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya”, “Ishq Jabariya” and “Saajha Sindoor” airs on Sun Neo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor