Devraj Patel, known for "dil se bura lagta hai" meme passes away, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel pays tribute

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 26 : Comedian, actor and YouTuber Devraj Patel, on Monday, passed away in a tragic road accident in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The incident took place in the Labhandih area under Telibandha police station limits.

Devraj, hailing from Mahasamund district, along with his friend met with an accident after their two-wheeler was hit by a truck on the outskirts of Raipur, said Civil Lines CSP Manoj Dhruv.

Devraj died in the mishap while his friend escaped with minor injuries, added the officer.

According to the officer, the young YouTuber was returning from Nava Raipur when the mishap took place. Police have detained the accused truck driver and also seized the vehicle.

He was best known for his "Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai" dialogue in viral videos. He has over 4 lakh subscribers on YouTube and more than 57,000 followers on Instagram.

CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the demise of the YouTuber.

Taking to Twitter, CM Baghel shared an old video of Devraj and wrote in Hindi, "Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai', who made us all laugh, left us today. The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti."

https://twitter.com/bhupeshbaghel/status/1673310264954077186

A few hours before his demise, Devraj posted a video on his Instagram account which he captioned, "Lekin may cute hu na dosto."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct8fXhiLgQN/

Devraj also appeared in a guest appearance role in YouTuber Bhuvan Bam's web show 'Dhindora'.

Further probe is underway, said the officer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor