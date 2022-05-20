'Dhaakad' happened to Saswata Chatterjee because of pure luck

Mumbai, May 20 Veteran Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee, who is known for his character Bob Biswas from the Vidya Balan-starrer 'Kahaani', has shared that starring in the recently released 'Dhaakad' was a stroke of serendipity for him.

The actor, who features as the ringmaster in the Kangana Ranaut starrer, said in a statement, "Kangana suggested my name to the director Razneesh Ghai and then I had a chat with him. I am absolutely lucky, I think. It's serendipitous to be a part of such a movie."

Talking about sharing screen space this time around with Kangana, he said, "It was such a lovely experience working with an artiste like her. Kangana was always on set ready with her lines, prepped to the point that she knows exactly what to do and what not to do."

"There's a lesson about professionalism to be learnt from her. It's these attributes that have fuelled her to chart a career she has and made her what she is today. It was a joyous experience being a part of this film", he concluded.

'Dhaakad' presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment, produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut, has been directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced in association with Zee Studios, Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.

The film, which also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal, debuted in theatres on Friday clashing with the Tabu and Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

