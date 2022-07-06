Dhaakad producer refutes rumours of selling his office after film's failure

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad was one of B-town's biggest flops upon release. The film which was made on a budget of 10 crore, managed to rake in only 3 crore business. The dismal performance of the film also led to zero percent attendance in theatres which led to cancellation of shows.

The action thriller caused makers lot of losses which led to speculations that producer Deepak Mukut had to sell his office to recover the lost money. However in a interview to Indian Express, Deepak himself squashed all those rumours. These are baseless rumours, and absolutely wrong, I have already recovered maximum loss and whatever is left will be recovered in due course."

Continuing further he said, " We have made Dhaakad with a lot of conviction, and it was a very well made film, don't know what exactly went wrong, but we feel proud about the film as female spy thriller are less explored in Bollywood and moreover it's audience choice, what they accept and what they not and what they want to watch as well." Released theatrically in May this year, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in key roles. The film is currently available on OTT platform.