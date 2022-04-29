Dhaakad trailer: Kangana Ranaut shines as Agent Agni

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited actioner Dhaakad trailer is out. The 2 min 47 seconds trailer gave a glimpse of Agent Agni (Kangana) and her mission to put an end to the evil of human trafficking by killing an army of baddies, led by Rudhraveer (Arjun Rampal), and his close associates like Divya Dutta.

While sharing the first look poster of the film, the actor described her character as ‘fiery and fearless’. While Kangana is the main protagonist, Arjun Rampal essays the role of the main antagonist, Rudraveer in the movie. While introducing his character poster, Arjun previously shared, “Boom Evil has a new name - Rudraveer! An antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time!” Apart from Kangana and Arjun, Divya Dutta will play a pivotal role in the Dhaakad. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on May 20, 2022.