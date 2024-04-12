Dhak Dhak Girl Madhuri Dixit Shares Stunting Dance Reel on Devdas Movies 'Bairi Piya' Song, Video Goes Viral (Watch)

Bollywood Dhak Dhak Girl Madhuri Dixit Still manages to skip her fans heartbeats by her amazing dance moves. Fame Game actor who is quite active on social media often shares her mesmerizing dance moves and fans make sure her every video goes viral on social media. Recently she posted one reel on social media which has become trend.

Devdas movie was one of the finest works done by Madhuri. Her dance moves expressions from this movie especially from song Bairi piya is loved by everyone. Recently she posted a reel on lines of 'Beheke Beheke Batoon Mein Teri' from this song and that instantly became hit. She Captioned this video as, 'Le hi jayega tera jiya '.

This video of Madhuri is trending on social media, fans are showering it with Likes and comments. Despite of busy schedule Madhuri is always seen following trends. She is seen making reels on trending videos on social media. On work front Madhuri is judge for the reality show Dance Dewane. She keeps sharing videos from the sets on social media.

About Devdas Movie.

Devdas movie was released in 2002 is a period romantic drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Bharat Shah under his banner, Mega Bollywood. With Madhuri this movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai in lead roles, with Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, and Vijayendra Ghatge in supporting roles. 'Bairi Piya' was an instant success and topped the charts. Ghoshal became the first and till date is the only singer to win both Filmfare and National Film Awards for her debut song.