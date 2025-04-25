Dhanashree Verma to Make Her Acting Debut After Split with Yuzvendra Chahal

Social media star Dhanashree Verma separated after four years of marriage. Their divorce was a topic of discussion. Many allegations and counter allegations were put on each other. Post the divorce, Yuzvendra Chahal is currently playing in the IPL, while Dhanashree has decided to move on and focus on Carrer as she will soon make her debut as an actor.

As per reports, Dhanashree Verma is all set to make her acting debut in Telugu cinema with Akasham Dati Vastava, produced by Dil Raju. Although she has previously appeared in music videos and made cameo appearances in films, this will be her first full-fledged acting role. Directed by Shashi Kumar, the film features a fresh cast and highlights Dhanashree’s talents in both acting and dance. Notably, South Indian choreographer Yash will also be seen in a lead role.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma officially announced their legal separation on Thursday, March 20. The Family Court in Mumbai's Bandra approved the couple's divorce petition. After the divorce, Chahal's lawyer, Nitin Gupta, addressed the media and explained that the couple divorced with mutual consent.

"The marriage has been dissolved. Both parties are now officially divorced and are no longer husband and wife. Their joint petition has been accepted," Cricketer Chahal's lawyer said.