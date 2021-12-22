Dhanush announces his new film, title to be unveiled tomorrow

Actor Dhanush announced his new film on Twitter today. The Raanjhanaa star wrote, “My next Tamil film and my first direct telugu film .. title announcement tommorrow. Om Namashivaaya.” The untitled project will be penned and directed by Tholi Prema fame Venky Atluri. S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments will be bankrolling Dhanush’s next.

We feel elated to team up with the National Award Winning Actor @dhanushkraja garu for a prestigious film in Telugu & Tamil🔥



Written & Directed by #VenkyAtluri, Produced by @vamsi84 & #SaiSoujanya



Title reveal at 09:36AM, Tomorrow💥@sitharaents@fortune4cinemaspic.twitter.com/JKnLyCHx2A — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) December 22, 2021

The first look of the flick will be unveiled on December 23.The period social drama is said to talk about the education mafia. The film will highlight a young man’s fight against the privatisation of education. Dhanush currently has the Hindi movie Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan up for release. The film will premiere at Disney Plus Hotstar on December 24. On the work front, Dhanush has The Gray Man, Thiruchitrambalam, and Naane Varuven in the pipeline.

