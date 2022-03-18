Dhanush congratulates former wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for her new song

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are making sure to not let their separation come in between the friendship and respect they have for one another.

On Thursday night, Dhanush took to Twitter and congratulated Aishwaryaa on the release of her new song titled 'Payani'.

In a tweet, he addressed his ex-wife as his 'friend.'

"Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video #payani. God Bless," Dhanush tweeted.

Aishwaryaa reacted to his tweet and wrote, "Thank you Dhanush....Godspeed."

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's sweet Twitter exchange has garnered a lot of appreciation from netizens.

"Aishwaryaa Mam still keeps her name as Aishwaryaa.R. Dhanush & both of them being matured post divorce," a social media user commented.

"Dhanush.. without any other controversial word. This is how we should behave in public," another one wrote.

For the unversed, In January this year, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation by issuing a joint statement. Dhanush got married to Aishwaryaa, actor Rajinikanth's eldest daughter, in 2004. They share two sons, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor