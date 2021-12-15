Dhanush scolds Sara Ali Khan, when she called him Thalaiva? Says 'Rajinikanth sir fans will not like it'

Atrangi Re star cast is doing promotions of the film in full swing, everyday the star cast is ruling the heart of fans with their chats.



Recently, in a interview Dhanush said Sara Ali Khan not to call him Thalaiva, he said "There is only one Thalaiva, and that is Mr Rajinikanth Sir. I have told her a million times to stop saying that and that Rajini fans won't like it. But Sara being Sara, won't listen."

On the same interview he also spoke about his director Aanand L Rai, with whom he has worked earlier in the film Raanjhanaa. Dhanush said, "Aanandji and I are brothers. We are family. It is like how we chill at home; we are in a comfortable space. Atrangi Re is not just about my character Vishu. This film is bigger than that. I was concentrating on the soul of the film and understanding the world and how and what he was saying. I was preparing to be a part of that world."

He was further asked about the difference between Hindi film directors and South film directors to which he replied that "the comparison is unnecessary, because every filmmaker is talented and unique in his own way".

He also said that Aanand always that the characters should always be very special and challenging, on the film Atrangi Re he said "Atrangi Re will make you have a big smile on your face for a long time. It was tough to grasp the emotion and humour and act them out. It was a difficult preparation and was emotionally draining. But in the end, it was well worth it,"



