Dhanush-starrer 'Sir' goes on floors

Superstar Dhanush's bilingual film 'Sir' ('Vaathi' in Tamil) has gone on floors on Monday, following a mahurat pooja ceremony.

Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars actor Samyuktha Menon.

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.

Production house Sithara Entertainments shared pictures from the mahurat pooja ceremony on Twitter.

The tweet read, "An Auspicious start to an Ambitious Journey of a common man. #Vaathi / #Sir took off today with a Pooja. Regular Shoot from 5th Jan!"

This film will mark Dhanush's debut in Telugu.

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in director Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', opposite Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

( With inputs from ANI )

