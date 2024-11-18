Dhanush's lawyer to initiate legal action against Nayanthara

Mumbai, Nov 18 Days after actress Nayanthara accused Dhanush of demanding Rs 10 crore for alleged copyright infringement involving her Netflix documentary, the actor's legal team has issued a strong statement.

Dhanush's lawyer has threatened legal action if the contentious content, which reportedly infringes on his copyright of the film "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan", is not removed within 24 hours. The statement reads, “Advice your client to take down the content infringing my client's copyright over the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan by using the same in your client's documentary named Nayanthara Beyond the Fairytale within 24 hours, failing which my client will be forced to initiate appropriate legal action, including but not limited to seeking damages to a sum of Rs. 10 crores against your client and Netflix India.”

The actor’s lawyer also refuted Nayanthara's claim that the disputed content was simply behind-the-scenes footage captured on personal phones.

The statement further read, “My client is the producer of the film and they know where they have spent each penny for the production of the film. Your client has stated that my client has not commissioned any person to shoot the behind-the-scenes footage and the said statement is baseless. Your client is put to strict proof of the same.”

For the unversed, on November 16, the 'Jawan' actress posted an open letter on Instagram wherein she criticized Dhanush for stooping to "an all-time low" after he demanded a compensation of Rs 10 crore from her. The demand stemmed from a 3-second clip from Nayanthara's film "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan", produced by Dhanush, which was used in the docuseries trailer.

An excerpt from Nayanthara’s lengthy letter read, “What's even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix Documentary. We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media and claimed a sum of Rs.10 crores as damages for the mere 3 seconds. This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner.”

