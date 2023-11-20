Dhanush's son Yatra caught by traffic police in Chennai

South Indian film sensation Dhanush's son, Yatra Raja, faced legal consequences for riding a superbike without a helmet and license in Chennai. A viral video depicted Yatra on a superbike in Chennai's Poes Garden area, with a mentor guiding him in the learning process. Unfortunately, the video highlighted Yatra's failure to wear a helmet, the obscured bike number plate, and the absence of his driver's license, resulting in multiple traffic violations.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, Police confirmed Yatra's identity through his mother, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, as he wore a mask in the video. The police, after an investigation, imposed a Rs 1000 fine on Yatra for the traffic infractions.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation in January 2022 after 18 years of marriage. The couple, in a joint statement, expressed their decision to part ways and take time for individual self-discovery.

On the professional front, Dhanush is set to appear in "Captain Miller," directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Sundeep Kishan. Additionally, Dhanush will portray music maestro Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic and announced his 51st film, a grand-scale production in multiple languages, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna.

As part of the actor's diverse projects, it was revealed on the 10th anniversary of "Raanjhanaa" that Dhanush will feature in another venture titled "Tere Ishk Mein."