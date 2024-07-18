Dharmendra croons his evergreen song 'Yeh Dil Tum Bin Kahin Lagta Nahin' with Rahul Vaidya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 : Legendary actor Dharmendra recently paid a visit to the sets of 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' and spent some quality time with the team of the TV show.

Singer Rahul Vaidya on Thursday took to Instagram and dropped a heartwarming video with Dharmendra. In the clip, he can be seen crooning veteran star's iconic track 'Yeh Dil Tum Bin Kahin Lagta Nahin' from the film Izzat.

At the end of the video, Dharmendra gave blessings to Rahul.

"To sing Dharam ji's song in front of him was truly a very special feeling. He is just tooooooo nice and toooo sweet.

Love you sir! May God bless you with the best of health for many years to come," Rahul captioned the post, leaving netizens in awe.

Dharmendra's video with Rahul has garnered loads of love.

Reacting to it, a social media user wrote, "Beautiful."

"Dharam ji is the best," another one wrote.

Dharmendra is known for working in different genres including romance, action, and comedy. He has given several hits including 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke', 'Aankhen', 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke' and 'Anupama'.

Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. He will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis'. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will be released on January 10, 2025.

