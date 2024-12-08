Dharmendra cuts cake, poses with fans on his 89th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : Veteran actor Dharmendra is celebrating his 89th birthday today along with his sons and actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Fans celebrated Dharmendra's birthday with posters of his iconic films and photographs around his building, calling him the "God of Bollywood."

Celebrating the occasion, the legendary actor performed the cake-cutting ceremony with his sons and posed with the fans.

During the cake-cutting ceremony, Dharmendra looked stylish in a brown shirt, black leather jacket, and black hat, while Sunny and Bobby chose a more casual look.

Smiles lit up the event as Dharmendra cut the cake, with fans happily feeding him a slice. It was a heartwarming family moment for Deols as the 'Apne' trio posed for the snaps while holding each other's hand.

The fans expressed their happiness for the occasion by dancing to the evergreen songs of Dharmendra's blockbuster movies. One of the fans paid tribute to the 'Yaandon Ki Baarat' actor by dancing to the songs of the 'Dharam Veer' film.

Before the cake ceremony, the 'Gadar' actor took to Instagram to wish his father Dharmendra 'Happy Birthday.'

Sunny shared a touching video collage featuring some of their best moments together, showcasing their deep bond.

The video features a series of throwback photos, displaying moments where the two are seen hugging, spending quality time together in the mountains, and enjoying each other's company.

The post marks a heartfelt tribute to their special relationship, capturing both sentimental and personal memories that resonate with their fans.

Expressing his love for his dad Dharmendra, Sunny wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa. I love you the most!"

Dharmendra's youngest son, Bobby Deol too shared a slew of pictures and captioned,

"Papa love you the most, happy birthday" wrote Bobby Deol.

Daughter Esha Deol shared a sweet video of her praising the poster of Dharmendra outside the home on the occasion of her father's birthday. She wrote, " Happy birthday papa, we love you, always be happy & healthy."

Dharmendra is considered to be one of the best action heroes of Indian cinema and is also known as the He-Man of Bollywood.

He has delivered remarkable performances in films like 'Sholay', 'Pratiggya', 'The Burning Train' and many more.

