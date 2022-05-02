Dharmendra discharged from hospital, after suffering muscle pull

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Sunday said he has returned home after three-four days of hospitalisation due to “big muscle pull at the back”.The 86-year-old star took to Twitter and posted a video asking his fans and well-wishers to not worry about his health.“Friends, don’t do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So I had to go to the hospital for two-four days. It was difficult. Anyway I’m back with your good wishes, his blessings. So don’t worry. Now I’ll be very careful. Love you all,” he said in the video.

His daughter Esha Deol commented on the video, “Love you.” Actor Ruhaanika Dhawan commented on the post, “Pls pls take care sir. Wishing you God speed recovery.” Singer Sukhmani Kaur Bedi wrote, Dharam uncle I love you like how much I love my Grandpa." Salman Khan's bodyguard Sheraa also wrote, “Sir you are a legend love you forever.” Many of his fans also wished him a speedy recovery. Hema Malini also tweeted, “I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji’s health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health. God has been kind.”On Sunday, a statement from the Breach Candy Hospital read, "Actor Dharmendra had a backache during shooting, after which he was admitted four days ago. He has now been discharged." Dharmendra is currently working on Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It is set to release on February 10 next year.