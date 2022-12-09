Dharmendra roped in for Sriram Raghavan’s IKKIS alongside Amitabh Bachchan's grandson

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan has teamed up with Dinesh Vijan after the successful Badlapur for a war drama titled IKKIS. Interestingly, the film will star the legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra. IKKIS will also see the young Agastya Nanda. He is the grandson of the iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan and the son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

This will be his second film after Netflix’s movie The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. IKKIS is a war drama based on the life the Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He achieved martyrdom in the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the age of just 21 years. He was posthumously given the prestigious Param Veer Chakra by the Government of India.