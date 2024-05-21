Dheeraj Dhoopar 'jammed with stylists' to pick out unique bandhgalas and sherwanis

Mumbai, May 21 Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is known for his impeccable fashion sense, decided to infuse his own unique style into his character's attire in the wedding sequence of the show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua'.

The current track showcases the entire family's excitement towards Mannat (Seerat Kapoor) and Subhaan’s (Dheeraj) much-anticipated wedding. However, Mannat’s fervent attempt to escape with Farhaan causes distress to her sister and best friend Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani), who is trying to get Mannat to change this decision of hers as Farhan is not a suitable life partner for her.

As the wedding track unfolds in the show, all the actors are adorned in exquisitely designed and colour-coordinated attire. Throughout the various festivities surrounding the wedding scene, Dheeraj is spotted wearing exceptionally stylish and vibrant outfits, adding to the visual allure of the scenes.

Talking about the sequence, Dheeraj said: "One of the many aspects I adore about being an actor is the opportunity to experiment with my look and style. With the wedding track in the show, I've been granted the liberty to do just that with Subhaan as well. Wedding festivities, being inherently vibrant and colourful affairs, have enabled me to incorporate a wide array of colours, textures and layers into my wardrobe."

In each sequence, he effortlessly showcases his flair for fashion, elevating the aesthetic appeal of the show.

"Be it bandhgalas and sherwanis or dapper suits, I’ve jammed with the stylists to pick out only the most unique outfits. This active interest I take in my wardrobe pays off when I see my fans raving about each look on social media. It not only allows the character to be viewed in a different light but also enhances the visual appeal for the audience," added Dheeraj.

'Rabb Se Hai Dua' airs every day at 10:30 p.m. on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor