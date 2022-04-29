'Dhokebaaz' featuring Vivek Oberoi has rustic feel infused with heightened drama

Mumbai, April 29 'Titliaan' fame Afsana Khan's latest number 'Dhokebaaz' featuring Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, and Tridha Choudhary was released on Friday.

The song has been composed by Jaani, who has some of the biggest hits to his credit. He has also penned the lyrics of the song, which bring out a distinct rustic feel and a sense of heightened drama.

Speaking on his recent song release, Vivek Anand Oberoi, who recently clocked twenty years of his professional journey in cinema, said, "'Dhokebaaz' is such a powerful song with a unique storyline brought together by Jaani in the beautiful voice of Afsana. With me completing my 20th year in Bollywood, I wanted to bring something different for my audiences and this music video has been one of a kind experience for me."

The song has been released under the label of VYRL. Talking further about his experience of working on the song, the actor added, "This is my first project with Tridha and I had a great time shooting with her and the team VYRL. I hope everyone will love the song and I wish for the best."

Mounted on a grand scale and filmed with panache, this is their first time Vivek and Tridha are working together. The actors portray a tale of love and loss - a treacherous relationship that has severe repercussions.

Excited about the release of 'Dhokebaaz', Tridha shared, "I am so excited for 'Dhokebaaz' and am already in love with the song and I can't stop humming it. Jaani has given a fabulous composition and Afsana with her graceful voice has taken it a notch higher. Vivek Oberoi is an outstanding actor, which makes me so happy to have worked with him. Here's hoping fans enjoy our unique performance in this video."

Afsana Khan, who has lent her voice to the song, added, "It's always a fun experience working with Jaani because I believe he is someone who brings out the best in you. Jaani and I have worked on quite a few projects in the past and I think we make a great team. The meaning of the song is beautifully depicted in the music video. Vivek and Tridha have given a wonderful performance. 'Dhokebaaz' has the potential to become big and I hope it flies to the moon and beyond."

