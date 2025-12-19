Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 450 Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earnings

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14: The Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar continued its strong run at the box office on Day 14. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected Rs 30.5 crore on its second Monday. This was higher than its opening-day figure. The film earned the same amount on Tuesday. On second Wednesday, it added Rs 25.5 crore. Collections fell further on second Thursday but still remained strong at Rs 23 crore.

The spy thriller is now in its second week in theatres. It has emerged as one of the biggest Hindi films of 2025. It is also the third highest-grossing film in India this year. According to Sacnilk, worldwide, Dhurandhar has crossed Rs 710.5 crore in 14 days. The overseas collection stands at Rs 158 crore. The India gross collection has reached Rs 552.5 crore.

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 32.35 percent on Thursday, December 18. Morning shows saw an occupancy of 18.28 percent. Afternoon shows improved to 32.08 percent. Evening shows recorded 38.08 percent. Night shows performed best with 40.97 percent occupancy.

Dhurandhar Day-wise Box Office Collection for 14 Days

Day India Net Collection Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 28 Cr Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 32 Cr Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 43 Cr Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 23.25 Cr Day 5 (1st Tuesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 6 (1st Wednesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 7 (1st Thursday) Rs 27 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 207.25 Cr Day 8 (2nd Friday) Rs 32.5 Cr Day 9 (2nd Saturday) Rs 53 Cr Day 10 (2nd Sunday) Rs 58 Cr Day 11 (2nd Monday) Rs 30.5 Cr Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) Rs 30.5 Cr Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) Rs 25.5 Cr Day 14 (2nd Thursday) Rs 23.25 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 253.25 Cr Total Rs 460.5 Cr

The film has become Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing movie. It has crossed the lifetime collection of Padmaavat. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film earned Rs 302.15 crore during its run.

Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a hard-hitting spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The film stars Ranveer Singh as RAW agent Hamza Ali. Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is police officer Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar Trailer