Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Starrer Crosses Rs 600 Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earnings

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Aditya Dhar’s action thriller Dhurandhar continued its strong run at the box office on Day 20. The film has emerged as Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing release to date. It is holding steady even in its third week. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected Rs 17.75 crore in India on its 20th day. The total domestic net collection now stands at Rs 607.25 crore.

The film has also crossed the Rs 900 crore mark worldwide. As per Bollywood Hungama, the global gross has reached Rs 935.17 crore.

Day-wise box office collection in India

Day Weekday Collection (Rs crore) Day 1 Friday 28 Day 2 Saturday 32 Day 3 Sunday 43 Day 4 Monday 23.25 Day 5 Tuesday 27 Day 6 Wednesday 27 Day 7 Thursday 27 Week 1 Total 207.25 Day 8 Friday 32.5 Day 9 Saturday 53 Day 10 Sunday 58 Day 11 Monday 30.5 Day 12 Tuesday 30.5 Day 13 Wednesday 25.5 Day 14 Thursday 23.25 Week 2 Total 253.25 Day 15 Friday 22.5 Day 16 Saturday 34.25 Day 17 Sunday 38.5 Day 18 Monday 16.5 Day 19 Tuesday 17.25 Day 20 Wednesday 17.75 (early estimates) Total Collection 607.25

Occupancy

According to Sacnilk the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 32.52 percent on Wednesday December 24 2025.

Morning shows: 17.35 percent

Afternoon shows: 31.60 percent

Evening shows: 37.17 percent

Night shows: 43.96 percent

About the film

Dhurandhar is a hard-hitting spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The film stars Ranveer Singh as RAW agent Hamza Ali. Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is police officer Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

The film released in theaters on Dec. 5, 2025. A sequel is scheduled for March 19, 2026. The makers plan to release the second part in multiple languages following audience demand.

Dhurandhar Trailer