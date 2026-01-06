Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna Starrer Earns Single-Digit Figures on Fifth Monday; Check Day-Wise Earnings

Dhurnadhar has turnout to be massive hit on box office as it has become one the highest grosser film. Film features Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in lead is a spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. On Fifth Sunday, film earned Rs 12.75 Cr and on Monday, film minted Rs 4.75 Cr, taking total collection to Rs. 777 cr. On Monday, film collected Rs 1214.40 Cr worldwide, and overseas collection Rs 282.00 Cr. Dhurandhar had an overall 11.64% Hindi Occupancy on Monday, January 05, 2026.

Film also features Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is a police officer, Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

Dhurandhar outperformed new releases, including James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash and the Ananya Panday-Kartik Aaryan film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The war drama Ikkis, which was released on January 1, 2026. The film was released in theatres on Dec. 5, 2025. A sequel is scheduled for March 19, 2026. The makers plan to release the second part in multiple languages following audience demand.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 28 Cr Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 32 Cr Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 43 Cr Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 23.25 Cr Day 5 (1st Tuesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 6 (1st Wednesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 7 (1st Thursday) Rs 27 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 207.25 Cr Day 8 (2nd Friday) Rs 32.5 Cr Day 9 (2nd Saturday) Rs 53 Cr Day 10 (2nd Sunday) Rs 58 Cr Day 11 (2nd Monday) Rs 30.5 Cr Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) Rs 30.5 Cr Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) Rs 25.5 Cr Day 14 (2nd Thursday) Rs 23.25 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 253.25 Cr Day 15 (3rd Friday) Rs 22.5 Cr Day 16 (3rd Saturday) Rs 34.25 Cr Day 17 (3rd Sunday) Rs 38.5 Cr Day 18 (3rd Monday) Rs 16.5 Cr Day 19 (3rd Tuesday) Rs 17.25 Cr Day 20 (3rd Wednesday) Rs 18 Cr Day 21 (3rd Thursday) Rs 25 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 172 Cr Day 22 (4th Friday) Rs 15 Cr Day 23 (4th Saturday) Rs 20.5 Cr Day 24 (4th Sunday) Rs 22.5 Cr Day 25 (4th Monday) Rs 10.5 Cr Day 26 (4th Tuesday) Rs 11.25 Cr Day 27 (4th Wednesday) Rs 11 Cr Day 28 (4th Thursday) Rs 15.75 Cr Week 4 Collection Rs 106.5 Cr Day 29 (5th Friday) Rs 8.75 Cr Day 30 (5th Saturday) Rs 11.75 Cr Day 31 (5th Sunday) Rs 12.75 Cr Day 31 (5th Monday) Rs 4.75 Cr Total Rs 777 Cr

