Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 34: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Continues Strong Run in 5th Week, Earns THIS Much on Wednesday; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 34: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar continued its strong run at the box office in its fifth week. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 4.25 crore on Wednesday, its 34th day in theatres, maintaining a steady performance despite a minor dip. With these numbers, the film’s total net collection in India has reached Rs 786 crore. The film’s India gross stands at an estimated Rs 943 crore, while overseas collections have contributed Rs 285 crore, taking the worldwide total to Rs 1,228 crore.

Since its release, Dhurandhar has maintained strong collections. It earned Rs 28 crore on opening day and crossed Rs 207 crore in its first week. The second week contributed Rs 253.25 crore, the third week Rs 172 crore, and the fourth week Rs 106.5 crore.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 28 Cr Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 32 Cr Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 43 Cr Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 23.25 Cr Day 5 (1st Tuesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 6 (1st Wednesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 7 (1st Thursday) Rs 27 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 207.25 Cr Day 8 (2nd Friday) Rs 32.5 Cr Day 9 (2nd Saturday) Rs 53 Cr Day 10 (2nd Sunday) Rs 58 Cr Day 11 (2nd Monday) Rs 30.5 Cr Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) Rs 30.5 Cr Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) Rs 25.5 Cr Day 14 (2nd Thursday) Rs 23.25 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 253.25 Cr Day 15 (3rd Friday) Rs 22.5 Cr Day 16 (3rd Saturday) Rs 34.25 Cr Day 17 (3rd Sunday) Rs 38.5 Cr Day 18 (3rd Monday) Rs 16.5 Cr Day 19 (3rd Tuesday) Rs 17.25 Cr Day 20 (3rd Wednesday) Rs 18 Cr Day 21 (3rd Thursday) Rs 25 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 172 Cr Day 22 (4th Friday) Rs 15 Cr Day 23 (4th Saturday) Rs 20.5 Cr Day 24 (4th Sunday) Rs 22.5 Cr Day 25 (4th Monday) Rs 10.5 Cr Day 26 (4th Tuesday) Rs 11.25 Cr Day 27 (4th Wednesday) Rs 11 Cr Day 28 (4th Thursday) Rs 15.75 Cr Week 4 Collection Rs 106.5 Cr Day 29 (5th Friday) Rs 8.75 Cr Day 30 (5th Saturday) Rs 11.75 Cr Day 31 (5th Sunday) Rs 12.75 Cr Day 32 (5th Monday) Rs 4.75 Cr Day 33 (5th Tuesday) Rs 4.75 Cr Day 34 (5th Wednesday) Rs 4.25 Cr Total Rs 786 Cr

Despite competition from recent releases such as Avatar: Fire and Ash, Tu Meri Main Tera, and Ikkis, Dhurandhar maintained its box office dominance.

The Hindi version maintained an overall occupancy of 10.69 per cent on Wednesday. Morning shows recorded 6.69 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows 11.88 per cent, evening shows 12.90 per cent, and night shows 11.30 per cent.

On Wednesday, the film became highest-grossing Hindi film ever at Indian box office, surpassing Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which had earned Rs 830 crore net. It also overtook Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (Rs 643 crore) and Stree 2 (Rs 627 crore).

The makers released a statement celebrating the milestone: "History has been rewritten. With Tuesday’s collections, Dhurandhar has officially risen to become the highest-earning Hindi film of all time, a towering achievement that has redefined Indian box office success."

Yash Raj Films also congratulated the team in a note that read, "DHURANDHAR is not a film... it's a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time (in a single language)."

Despite a decline in daily earnings, the film has continued to dominate theatres more than a month after release.

Dhurandhar is a hard-hitting spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is a police officer, Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

The film was released in theatres on Dec. 5, 2025. A sequel is scheduled for March 19, 2026. The makers plan to release the second part in multiple languages following audience demand.

Dhurandhar Trailer