Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan's Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Milestone

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 6: Dhurandhar continued its strong run at the box office on Day 6 with an India net collection of Rs 27 crore across all languages. The steady midweek performance has pushed the film’s total to Rs 180.25 crore, as per Sacnilk. The Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer opened with Rs 28 crore on Friday. It gained pace over the weekend with Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 43 crore on Sunday. The action thriller saw a sharp dip to Rs 23.35 crore on Monday but picked up again with Rs 27 crore on Tuesday. It held firm on Wednesday with Rs 24.49 crore, before adding another solid number on Thursday. The film is now on track to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in its first week.

The film saw an overall 37.58 percent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, December 10. Morning shows recorded 17.73 percent occupancy. Afternoon shows saw 31.16 percent. Evening shows reached 42.04 percent. Night shows closed the day with 59.37 percent.

Dhurandhar Day-Wise India Net Collection (as per Sacnilk)

Day 1: Rs 28 crore

Day 2: Rs 32 crore

Day 3: Rs 43 crore

Day 4: Rs 23.35 crore

Day 5: Rs 27 crore

Day 6: Rs 27 crore

Total: Rs 180.25 crore

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a large-scale action drama inspired by real intelligence operations linked to Pakistan’s Lyari mafia. Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy who enters the gang’s network and becomes involved in a chain of crime, politics, and secret missions. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

Dhurandhar Trailer