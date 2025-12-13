Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8: How Much Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Earned on 2nd Friday; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8: Dhurandhar continued its strong run at the box office on Day 8 and crossed another major milestone within just over a week of release. On Day 8, Friday, the spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh earned Rs 32.50 crore, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 239.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded a Hindi occupancy of 45.81 percent on Friday, December 12, 2025. Morning shows began with 19.64 percent occupancy. Afternoon shows improved to 37.37 percent. Evening shows rose to 53.08 percent and night shows peaked at 73.16 percent.

Dhurandhar Day Wise Box Office Collection (As per Sacnilk)

Day India Net Collection Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 28 Cr Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 32 Cr Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 43 Cr Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 23.25 Cr Day 5 (1st Tuesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 6 (1st Wednesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 7 (1st Thursday) Rs 27 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 207.25 Cr Day 8 (2nd Friday) Rs 32.5 Cr Total Rs 239.75 Cr

With these numbers, Dhurandhar is set to become one of Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing films. The movie has already surpassed the lifetime collections of Bajirao Mastani, which earned Rs 184.3 crore, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which collected Rs 153.55 crore. It is close to overtaking Simmba, which earned Rs 240.3 crore. Padmaavat remains Ranveer’s biggest grosser at Rs 302.15 crore. Dhurandhar is steadily closing the gap and could soon become his second-highest or highest-grossing film if the momentum continues.

Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a hard-hitting spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The film stars Ranveer Singh as RAW agent Hamza Ali. Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is police officer Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar Trailer