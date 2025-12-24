Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹186 Crore Abroad in 17 Days, Becomes 2025’s Top Overseas Indian Release

Dhurandhar is roaring at the global box office with a truly historic overseas run. In the US and Australia, the film stands tall as the highest-grossing release of 2025, while in the UK it has crossed the ₹20 crore mark, achieving a major milestone. Extending its dominance well beyond India, Dhurandhar has collected a staggering ₹186.90 crore overseas in just 17 days, officially emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film overseas in 2025 across all languages—and that too without a Gulf release.

North America leads as the biggest overseas territory with approximately ₹93.5 crore, followed by Australia at around ₹20.6 crore and the UK at about ₹20.7 crore. With an India gross of ₹683.46 crore, overseas earnings of ₹186.90 crore, and a phenomenal worldwide total of ₹870.36 crore, Dhurandhar stands as a defining moment for Indian cinema on the global stage. Back home, the film has created box-office magic by crossing the ₹500 crore mark within two weeks and has now begun its march towards ₹600 crore. On its third Monday, the film collected around ₹16.5 crore, registering an impressive 57.14% occupancy. After 18 days, the film’s India total stands at ₹572.25 crore.

Despite facing stiff competition from releases such as Avatar: Fire and Ash, Dhurandhar has maintained a strong hold and successfully entered its third week in theatres. It has also become Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing film, surpassing Padmaavat, which earned ₹302.15 crore during its theatrical run. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali, a RAW agent who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal underworld in the aftermath of the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack, while also addressing the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Akshaye Khanna plays a pivotal role alongside him. The ensemble cast includes R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik in prominent roles.