Dhurandhar Box Office Day 18: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna Film Nears Rs 600 Cr Mark; Check Third Monday Earnings

Aditya Dhar, directed film Dhurandhar has created a magic on box officer by crossing Rs. 500 cr mark within 2 weeks and has now started marching towards Rs. 600 cr mark, on 3rd Monday film collected around Rs. 16. 5cr mark with 57.14 % occupancy. After day 18, films all over collection has reached to Rs. 572.25 cr. Even after having tough competition of films like Avatar: Fire and Ash film maintained strong hold and has entered in its third week.

Ranveer Singh's highest-grossing film, surpassing Padmaavat's ₹302.15 crore collection, is Aditya Dhar's spy thriller, inspired by real events. Singh stars as Hamza Ali, a RAW agent infiltrating Karachi's criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The film also addresses the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Film features Ranveer Singh as a RAW agent Hamza Ali and Akshaye Khanna in lead role. Film also includes star cast like R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik in prominent role.

Day wise Collection (Domestic)

Day India Net Collection (Rs crore) Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 28 Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 32 Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 43 Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 23.25 Day 5 (1st Tuesday) Rs 27 Day 6 (1st Wednesday) Rs 27 Day 7 (1st Thursday) Rs 27 Week 1 Total Rs 207.25 Day 8 (2nd Friday) Rs 32.5 Day 9 (2nd Saturday) Rs 53 Day 10 (2nd Sunday) Rs 58 Day 11 (2nd Monday) Rs 30.5 Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) Rs 30.5 Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) Rs 25.5 Day 14 (2nd Thursday) Rs 23.25 Week 2 Total Rs 253.25 Day 15 (3rd Friday) Rs 22.5 Day 16 (3rd Saturday) Rs 34.25 Day 17 (3rd Sunday) Rs. 38.5 cr Day 18 (3rd Monday) Rs. 16.5 Cr 18 Days Total Rs. 572.25 Cr

Dhurandhar First Indian Film to Feature Thrice in Global Top 5 Charts

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has made Indian cinema history by ranking in the Global Box Office Top 5 for three straight weekends, a feat matched only by Hollywood hits like Avatar and Zootopia. While other Indian films have entered the Top 10, Dhurandhar's sustained international success is unmatched, holding its position even with the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, demonstrating remarkable resilience against Hollywood competition.