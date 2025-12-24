Dhurandhar Day 19 Box Office Collection: Akshaye Khanna–Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects Rs 17.25 Cr on Third Tuesday; Check Day Wise Earning

Aditya Dhar directorial film Dhurandhar is currently one of the most watched film in country. Film is continuously climbing the ladder of success. This film has turned out to be highest grosser film of 2025. On day 19 film earned Rs. 17. 25 cr on box office, taking total to Rs 589. 5 cr domestic. On global level Dhurandhar is roaring at the global box office with a truly historic overseas run. In the US and Australia, the film stands tall as the highest-grossing release of 2025, while in the UK it has crossed the ₹20 crore mark, achieving a major milestone. Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing Indian film overseas in 2025, earning ₹186.90 crore in just 17 days, even without a Gulf release, thus extending its dominance beyond India.

The film also addresses the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Film features Ranveer Singh as a RAW agent Hamza Ali and Akshaye Khanna in lead role. Film also includes star cast like R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik in prominent role.

In movie film features, Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Dhurandhar's record-breaking Hindi release has spurred an even larger sequel. Due to unprecedented audience demand, especially from South India, Dhurandhar 2 will release on Eid, March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, enabling a pan-Indian and global reach. The decision comes after Dhurandhar gained significant traction in the South through word-of-mouth, despite being a Hindi-only release.

Day India Net Collection (Rs crore) Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 28 Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 32 Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 43 Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 23.25 Day 5 (1st Tuesday) Rs 27 Day 6 (1st Wednesday) Rs 27 Day 7 (1st Thursday) Rs 27 Week 1 Total Rs 207.25 Day 8 (2nd Friday) Rs 32.5 Day 9 (2nd Saturday) Rs 53 Day 10 (2nd Sunday) Rs 58 Day 11 (2nd Monday) Rs 30.5 Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) Rs 30.5 Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) Rs 25.5 Day 14 (2nd Thursday) Rs 23.25 Week 2 Total Rs 253.25 Day 15 (3rd Friday) Rs 22.5 Day 16 (3rd Saturday) Rs 34.25 Day 17 (3rd Sunday) Rs. 38.5 cr Day 18 (3rd Monday) Rs. 16.5 Cr Day 19 (3rd Tuesday) Rs. 17.25 Cr 19 Days Total Rs 589.5 Cr

Dhurandhar First Indian Film to Feature Thrice in Global Top 5 Charts

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has made Indian cinema history by ranking in the Global Box Office Top 5 for three straight weekends, a feat matched only by Hollywood hits like Avatar and Zootopia. While other Indian films have entered the Top 10, Dhurandhar's sustained international success is unmatched, holding its position even with the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, demonstrating remarkable resilience against Hollywood competition.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Set for Eid 2026 Release in Five Languages After Huge Response In South

Dhurandhar Trailer