Dhurandhar Day 25 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs. 700 Cr Mark; Check Day-Wise Earnings

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna starrer film Dhurandhar is breaking all records even after two weeks. Film earned Rs. 20.5 cr on Saturday and on Sunday film earned Rs 22.5cr. On 4th Monday film crossed its Rs. 700cr mark and became one of the highest earning film of 2025. According to Sacnilk on 25th Day film collected Rs 10.5 cr mark. While most films see a dip by the fourth week, Ranveer Singh’s action thriller has only gained momentum, crossing a massive global milestone on Day 24 and rewriting the rankings of India’s biggest modern hits.

Talking about world wide collection film earned, ₹1,064 crore, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD, on Sunday. This made Dhurandhar highest-grossing Indian film ever. The film earned over ₹30 crore globally on that day alone, fueled by packed theatres across India and a strong overseas response during the Christmas holiday period.

Film features, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan bolster the acclaimed film Dhurandhar with their star power. Currently the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time behind Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2, industry experts are tracking its potential final ranking. Dhurandhar has become a defining cinematic story of the year, and a sequel, Dhurandhar: Part 2, is slated for release in March 2026.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a hard-hitting spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is police officer Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

Day-wise box office collection in India

Day Weekday Collection (Rs crore) Day 1 Friday 28 Day 2 Saturday 32 Day 3 Sunday 43 Day 4 Monday 23.25 Day 5 Tuesday 27 Day 6 Wednesday 27 Day 7 Thursday 27 Week 1 Total 207.25 Day 8 Friday 32.5 Day 9 Saturday 53 Day 10 Sunday 58 Day 11 Monday 30.5 Day 12 Tuesday 30.5 Day 13 Wednesday 25.5 Day 14 Thursday 23.25 Week 2 Total 253.25 Day 15 Friday 22.5 Day 16 Saturday 34.25 Day 17 Sunday 38.5 Day 18 Monday 16.5 Day 19 Tuesday 17.25 Day 20 Wednesday 18 Day 21 Thursday 26 Cr Week 3 Total 173 Cr Day 22 Friday 15 Day 23 Saturday 20.5 Day 24 Sunday 22.5 Day 25 Monday 10.5 Total Collection 701 cr

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

The film released in theaters on Dec. 5, 2025. A sequel is scheduled for March 19, 2026. The makers plan to release the second part in multiple languages following audience demand.

Dhurandhar Trailer