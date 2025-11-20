Dhurandhar: Director Aditya Dhar Reveals Mukesh Chhabra Auditioned Nearly 1300 Candidates Before Shortlisting Sara Arjun

Aditya Dhar directed Dhurandhar has sparked a storm all over the internet with its fiery trailer. While many are praising the stellar ensemble, they are also talking highly about how the actors fit perfectly into their characters, especially Sara Arjun, who brings a refreshing feminine energy to the otherwise intense plot. Did you know that she was shortlisted among 1300 other candidates?

During the recently held trailer launch event, director Aditya Dhar revealed what went behind on-boarding Sara Arjun. He revealed that Mukesh Chhabra, the film’s casting director, shortlisted her after conducting a whopping 1300 auditions. ”Mukesh had done almost 1300 auditions, and Sara Arjun was the one who got selected; she was just brilliant, the best of all,” he revealed.

In addition to this, he even thanked Mukesh Chhabra for putting an impressive lineup together. “Whatever casting you are seeing in this film is because of Mukesh Chhabra,” he shared and added, “He put all his efforts in this, without him Dhurandhar wouldn’t be possible."

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Sara Arjun. The film is being hailed as the most violent film from Indian cinema, with many hailing the Hollywood-level scale of the spectacle. In addition to Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, Dhurandhar also brings together Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan in important roles. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Productions, Dhurandhar is slated to release in theaters on 5th December.